MONDAY
10:15 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a rental property on Northwest 14th Street in Pendleton.
10:35 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Edwards Road in Hermiston.
4:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Ellis Avenue in Pendleton.
7:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
8:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
8:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Second Avenue in Umatilla.
8:36 p.m. – Police responded to a reported theft at Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:09 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
11:27 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
11:54 a.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Pine Tree Avenue in Umatilla.
6:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
7:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
8:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Floor and Carpet on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
10:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street in Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Bobbi Jo Fleetwood, 28, on two charges, including one felony count for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Devin Kekoa Meyers, 29, on one felony charge for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Patrick Kenneth Plamondon, 32, on three charges, including felony second-degree burglary.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Diego Garcia Hernandez, 35, on five charges, including one count for felony possession of methamphetamine and one count for felony possession heroin.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Joshua Lee Kent, 32, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol and controlled substances).
•The Oregon State Police arrested Jacob M. Stewart, 27, on two charges, including one count of DUII (controlled substances and inhalants).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.