MONDAY
12:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Heppner Shell Station on North Main Street in Heppner.
4:26 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:29 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight on Southeast 19th Street and Southeast Byers Place in Pendleton.
8:37 p.m. — A burglary was reported at a rental property on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
9:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Misty Drive in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
12:10 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
1:19 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
2:48 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street and Northeast Main Street in Heppner.
3:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
3:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Fir Street in Pilot Rock.
5:13 p.m. — A theft was reported at Sunridge Retirement Community on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Campos, 21, on three charges, including one felony count of aggravated harassment.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Karina Patrice Robinson, 20, on one count for felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wilynda Marie Wardinski, 57, on two charges, including felony first-degree theft.
