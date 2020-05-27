FRIDAY
9:00 a.m. — A theft was reported on Waterman Road in Athena.
9:00 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
12:51 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
1:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Runnion Place
2:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Foster Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 37 in Pendleton.
8:40 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Premiere Apartments on Vantage Boulevard in Stanfield.
SATURDAY
12:39 p.m. — A semitruck driver stopped while driving eastbound near milepost 241 on Interstate 84 and helped pull a pickup that caught fire away from its horse trailer. The horse trailer was saved, no injuries were reported, and the eastbound lanes were closed temporarily.
7:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Main Street in Athena.
11:40 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
11:35 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Coe Avenue in Stanfield.
1:29 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
3:24 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Bi-Mart on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
7:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Northwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
MONDAY
10:38 a.m. — Two pistols were reported stolen from Southwest Wyoming Avenue in Irrigon.
1:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
2:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at B & M Manufactured Home Court on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
4:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
6:16 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Northwest 14th Street in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
11:18 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a Umatilla National Forest warehouse on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
2:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle at Tri-Harbor Apartments on Klickitat Street in Umatilla.
3:13 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Highland Extension in Stanfield.
10:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Drive in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.