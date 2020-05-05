MONDAY
10:41 a.m. — A theft was reported on East High Street in Athena.
10:51 a.m. — Two scooters were reported stolen from Northwest Gale Street in Heppner.
12:52 p.m. — Umatilla police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at the Cigarette Store on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
3:54 p.m. — A theft was reported on Bridge Road in Hermiston.
3:58 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft of power tools on North First Street and Northeast Main Avenue in Irrigon.
5:40 p.m. — A theft was reported at Dollar Tree on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Hartley Avenue in Hermiston.
7:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
7:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a residence on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
9:13 p.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest after a reported domestic disturbance occurred at Go Fish RV Park on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
