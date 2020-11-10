MONDAY
6:13 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
6:17 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
9:01 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on North Old Highway 11 in Adams.
11:15 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Birch Place in Pilot Rock.
12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Baxter Road in Hermiston.
12:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North First Street in Hermiston.
1:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
2:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
4:09 a.m. — A woman reported a theft of work boots that occurred Saturday, Nov. 7, on Southwest Martin Court in Hermiston.
5:02 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
6:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
8:00 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Whisky Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
10:49 a.m. — Gasoline was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on Ward Street in Milton-Freewater.
12:03 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:35 p.m. — An assault was reported on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
3:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Trent Allen Lowe, 23, on two counts, including one felony count of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Znathaniel Hamm Gutierrez, 34, on three charges, including one count of felony second-degree burglary.
Tuesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Daniel Araiza, 23, on two counts of coercion and felony attempted use of a weapon.
