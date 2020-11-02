MONDAY
10:15 a.m. — A man reported his vehicle was stolen overnight from East Dogwood Avenue in Hermiston.
11:07 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
11:25 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
12:12 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
3:42 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northeast Seventh Street in Hermiston.
4:03 p.m. — Police cited and released a suspect for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:16 p.m. — A theft was reported on Highway 11 in Pendleton.
5:42 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:58 p.m. — Two people were transported to the hospital after their vehicle struck a deer and spun out while traveling south on Highway 395 South near Bensel Road near Hermiston.
6:27 p.m. — Police cited and released a suspect after responding to the report of a fight on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:13 p.m. — Police arrested a suspect for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Speedwash Laundry on Southeast Fourth Street in Pendleton.
10:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Marina Apartments on Second Street in Umatilla.
10:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Daisy Lane in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
1:41 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Harley Avenue in Hermiston.
6:40 a.m. — A business was reportedly burglarized on North Main Street with various items and a pickup stolen from it.
6:43 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street and East Bruce Street in Weston.
7:44 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street in Weston.
8:08 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Kirk Avenue in Pendleton.
8:55 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
12:53 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Sandpiper Lane in Hermiston.
12:56 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Jay's Stor All on Northwest C Avenue in Pendleton.
2:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Skyline Road in Weston.
4:27 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
5:11 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Sixth Street in Pilot Rock.
6:58 p.m. — A burglary was reported on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston.
7:05 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Second Street in Umatilla.
9:24 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on North First Street in Hermiston.
