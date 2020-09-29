MONDAY
12:18 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
1:47 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
8:51 a.m. — The window of a motorhome was reportedly broken on Northeast First Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
6:36 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
9:10 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northeast Fourth Street in Pilot Rock.
9:11 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Chelsea Lane in Stanfield.
9:41 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast Fourth Street in Pilot Rock.
2:41 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Stanfield Stor-N-lok on West Coe Avenue in Stanfield.
3:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Heck Lane and Highway 730 in Umatilla.
3:36 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Locust Lane in Irrigon.
5:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Agnew Road in Hermiston.
8:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
10:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Rachel Christine Bevis, 38, on two felony charges of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The Stanfield Police Department arrested Bryce John Skinner, 34, on three charges, including two felony counts for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one felony count of driving while suspended.
