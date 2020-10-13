MONDAY
8:08 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Quince Avenue in Hermiston.
10:37 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Camp Lane in Weston.
10:41 a.m. — A theft was reported on South First Street in Hermiston.
12:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton.
12:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South First Street in Hermiston.
2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Minnehaha Road in Hermiston.
3:05 p.m. — A theft was reported at McKay Creek Reservoir on Southwest Douglas Drive in Pendleton.
6:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Perkins Avenue in Pendleton.
10:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Browning Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
10:05 a.m. — A theft was reported on Hamilton Street in Umatilla.
1:42 p.m. — A theft was reported on Pikes Peak Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:13 p.m. — A theft was reported on McCormmach Road in Pendleton.
3:46 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:00 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
10:08 p.m. — A theft was reported at One Stop Mart on Stafford Hansell Road in Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY
2:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
