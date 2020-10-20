MONDAY
7:40 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Prunedale Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:00 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Gateway Avenue in Pendleton.
11:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
1:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Quince Avenue in Hermiston.
1:18 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 36th Street in Pendleton.
1:19 p.m. — A theft was reported at Airport Antiques & The Furniture Lady on Northwest 51st Street in Pendleton.
2:49 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Highway 37 and Highway 334 in Pendleton.
5:58 p.m. — A theft was reported at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:51 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a reported theft on Northeast Douglas Street in Pilot Rock.
7:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Loop Road in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
10:35 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on McKay Drive in Pendleton.
1:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
4:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Earlley Lane in Pendleton.
4:19 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
6:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
7:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pregnancy Care Services on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
8:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:46 p.m. — An assault was reported on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Scott Alan Maker, 31, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Dennis Roy Snider, 67, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Tuesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Katie Lyn Larson, 34, on two charges, including one count of felony first-degree forgery.
