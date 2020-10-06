MONDAY
8:43 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on South Edwards Road in Stanfield.
9:23 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Space Age on Highway 207 in Hermiston.
11:46 a.m. — A theft was reported at D & B Supply on Southgate in Pendleton.
12:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at North County Office on East Broadway Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
2:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Highway 204 in Weston.
2:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on Emert Road in Ione.
4:52 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Riverpoint Farms Packing Division on Westport Lane in Hermiston.
8:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
6:38 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast Washington Avenue in Irrigon.
6:53 a.m. — A pickup was reportedly stolen from South Mill Street in Milton-Freewater.
6:54 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at East Autumn Avenue in Hermiston.
7:12 a.m. — A pickup was reportedly stolen from Wilkenson Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:54 a.m. — A theft was reported at Paws Thrift Store on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
12:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
3:06 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at United Parcel Service Customer Center on Westport Lane in Hermiston.
5:27 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
7:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Church Street in Heppner.
7:48 p.m. — A theft was reported on Highway 207 in Heppner.
11:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 16th Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Cecil Wesley Tias, 49, on one charge of felony driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
•The Oregon State Police arrested Grigoriy Solovey, 43, on one charge of DUII (alcohol).
Tuesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Robert Newell Chadwick, 35, on one charge of felony fourth-degree assault.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Galen Dale Clark II, 30, on two charges, including one count of felony fourth-degree assault.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Salvador Soto Herrera, 56, on five charges, including one felony count each of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
