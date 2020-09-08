FRIDAY
6:51 a.m. — A theft was reported on East Darwin Street in Athena.
7:59 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Wayside Market on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
8:35 a.m. — A theft was reported on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
11:11 a.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
12:56 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Third Street in Hermiston.
2:02 p.m. — A theft was reported at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:14 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:30 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on East Hurlburt Avenue in Hermiston.
3:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Pambrun Road and Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
3:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
4:27 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
7:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Dogwood Avenue in Hermiston.
7:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
10:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Well's Manor Apartments on Southeast 17th Street in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
12:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Rugged Country Lodge on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
12:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Vista Trailer Park on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
2:21 p.m. — A theft was reported on East College Street in Athena.
5:39 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Columbia Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
SUNDAY
7:53 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cooney Lane in Hermiston.
1:41 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Goad Road in Pendleton.
5:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest First Street in Pendleton.
7:01 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on North Main Street in Pendleton.
7:30 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest Amber Court in Hermiston.
7:40 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Court Avenue and Southeast 18th Street in Pendleton.
8:10 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
9:14 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on East Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
11:14 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on Cowlitz Avenue and Klickitat Street in Umatilla.
MONDAY
1:04 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Craig Road in Hermiston.
5:34 a.m. — A burglary was reported on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
8:47 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Miller Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:13 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Morrow County OHV Park on Forest Service Road 21 in Heppner.
11:09 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
11:59 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast 10th Street in Pendleton.
1:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:12 p.m. — A motorcyclist was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in Walla Walla with minor injuries after reportedly losing control and exiting the roadway while traveling westbound on Highway 204 near milepost 19.
4:05 p.m. — A theft was reported on Pleasant View Road in Irrigon.
4:05 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
4:16 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Birtrand Street in Hermiston.
5:01 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Northwest H Avenue in Pendleton.
5:59 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Theater Lane in Hermiston.
7:27 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Kunze Lane in Boardman.
8:15 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Bridge Road in Hermiston.
11:57 p.m. — The Heppner Fire Department responded to and extinguished a structure fire reported at Pioneer Memorial Hospital on Northeast Pioneer Drive in Heppner.
TUESDAY
6:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Eighth Street in Umatilla.
7:35 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Bulow Farms on Pole Line Road in Boadman.
9:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Third Street in Hermiston.
11:48 a.m. — A theft was reported on Kirk Road in Hermiston.
11:50 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
1:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Mountain View Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
5:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Whisky Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
5:53 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast 17th Street in Pendleton.
6:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
10:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northgate in Pendleton.
11:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Aaron W. Carper, 36, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Oregon State Police arrested Santos Sandoval Vargas, 44, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
Tuesday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Amanda Maurissa Anderson Waine, 36, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
