MONDAY
2:07 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Columbia View on Columbia Avenue Northwest in Boardman.
10:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Douglas Drive in Pendleton.
12:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 10th Street in Hermiston.
1:25 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on at Tollgate Shopping Center on Highway 204 in Weston.
1:31 p.m. — An assault was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
5:04 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
5:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 22nd Street in Pendleton.
8:05 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Fulton Avenue in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
7:43 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Despain Gulch Road in Stanfield.
8:02 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
8:08 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Tum A Lum Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:13 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Hilltop Manor on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
11:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
12:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Kristen Drive in Irrigon.
1:16 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West Lathrop Avenue in Hermiston.
1:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
4:11 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
6:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Wildwood RV Park on Wildwood Lane in Umatilla.
6:44 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
9:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Sandstone Drive and Northeast Marty Drive in Hermiston.
9:45 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
11:31 p.m. — An assault was reported on Emert Road in Ione.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shane Lance Purcell, 35, on two charges, including one felony count for being a felon in possession of a weapon.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Isidro Ambriz Mendoza, 29, on four charges, including one count for felony possession of methamphetamine, one count for felony delivery of meth and one count for felony possession of a controlled substance.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Guadalupe Lara Garcia, 26, on one count for felony delivery of meth and one count for felony possession of meth.
Tuesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Thomas Cesar Manning, 36, on two charges, including one felony count for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
