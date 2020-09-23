MONDAY
1:05 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:21 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street in Irrigon.
7:47 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Athena Grocery on East Main Street in Athena.
8:14 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Feedville Road in Hermiston.
12:22 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported to Chinn Apartments on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
1:18 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Harper Avenue in Hermiston.
3:48 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Cherry Street in Pilot Rock.
5:39 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Northwest Sixth Street in Hermiston.
7:40 p.m. — A theft was reported at Cadillac Jacks Saloon on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
12:33 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Space Age Fuel on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
1:43 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault at Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street in Stanfield.
2:20 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cooney Lane in Hermiston.
4:20 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Umatilla RV Park on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
9:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Didion Lane in Milton-Freewater.
12:11 p.m. — A theft was reported at Pilot Rock High School on Southeast Cherry Street in Pilot Rock.
5:55 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported Southeast Riverview Avenue in Irrigon.
6:58 p.m. — An assault was reported on Boardman Avenue Northwest in Boardman.
8:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Richard Ray Moffett, 58, on three charges, including one count for felony possession of methamphetamine.
