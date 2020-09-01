MONDAY
2:18 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Poplar Avenue and Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:15 a.m. — A driver reported minor injuries after crashing into a guard rail and concrete media barrier while traveling eastbound near milepost 228 on Interstate 84.
7:26 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on East Sherman Street in Athena.
10:56 a.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:28 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Northeast Main Avenue in Irrigon.
11:52 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Country Lane in Hermiston.
1:06 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane in Weston.
2:08 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of mail theft on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
2:55 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight between two juvenile males on South First Street in Hermiston.
4:15 p.m. — A woman reported a "Trump" sign as stolen from her yard on Northeast Fifth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
5:10 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on North Water Street in Weston.
5:38 p.m. — A reported burglary on Highway 730 in Irrigon is under investigation.
5:55 p.m. — A woman was "trespassed for life" from the Irrigon Shell Station on East Highway 730 after police were called because she refused to wear a mask, threw money at and yelled at the clerk, and put her hands on two other customers.
6:50 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on South Broad Street in Weston.
7:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Seventh Street in Hermiston.
7:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jefferson Street in Athena.
8:48 p.m. — A "cart full of groceries" was reported stolen on South Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
TUESDAY
5:40 a.m. — A theft was reported at Madison Farms on Madison Road in Echo.
7:00 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
10:18 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Patterson Ferry Road in Irrigon.
12:02 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
12:03 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Farmland Reservers Inc. on Pole Line Road in Boardman.
12:31 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
1:07 p.m. — An assault was reported on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:32 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Fred's Melons on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
4:55 p.m. — A theft was reported on Dee Cox Road in Heppner.
5:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
6:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Main Street in Hermiston.
6:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Carri Ann Olea, 40, on 14 charges, including 11 counts of felony identity theft.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested McKenzie Craig Bluethunder, 18, on two charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Adam Leavitt III, 43, on four tribal charges, including one count of domestic abuse and one count of assault.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Veronica Jayne Hall, 24, on three tribal charges, including one count of domestic abuse and one count of assault.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Richard Shawn Garrett Reed, 20, on one count of felony first-degree burglary and one count of felony first-degree theft.
Tuesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Cody Lee Siegmund, 33, one felony count of attempted unlawful use of a weapon.
