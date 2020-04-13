FRIDAY
12:47 a.m. — Police responded to a reported of shots fired on East Browning Avenue in Hermiston.
11:14 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:20 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired Lewis Street and Second Avenue in Umatilla.
7:06 p.m. — A fight was reported at the former Elks Lodge on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
7:47 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Southwest Perkins Avenue and Southwest 24th Street in Pendleton.
10:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
9:02 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on Cobb Road and North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
1:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
1:37 p.m. — Zip Zone II on South Main Street in Milton-Freewater reported bread and milk were stolen.
2:56 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a storage trail on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
5:31 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Interstate 84 westbound near the exit for the army depot.
5:32 p.m. — A fight was reported on West Harper Road in Hermiston.
5:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of five semi-auto gunshots being fired near Northwest Boardman Avenue in Boardman.
6:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Sprague Street in Echo.
7:02 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Northwest 11th Street and Umatilla River Road in Hermiston.
7:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Elizabeth Drive in Stanfield.
9:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Marina Apartments on Second Avenue in Umatilla.
11:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired South First Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
2:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Northeast Columbia Avenue and Second Street in Boardman.
7:21 a.m. — Someone reportedly poured cooking oil over a vehicle while parked at a residence on Popular Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:30 a.m. — A theft was reported on East Second Street in Weston.
10:21 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
11:47 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
12:49 p.m. — A theft was reported at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
4:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Riverview Mobile Estates on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
5:13 p.m. — A theft was reported on Highway 204 in Weston.
5:21 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
5:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Kirk Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Shelain George, 22, on seven charges, including one count of assault and another of domestic abuse.
Sunday
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesus Saldana, 26, on four charges, including three counts of felony theft and one count of felony first-degree burglary.
Monday
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Tia Rachelle Flores, 22, on one count of felony strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.