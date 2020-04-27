FRIDAY
7:04 a.m. — An assault was reported on Northeast 37th Street in Pendleton.
7:26 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Madison Street in Umatilla.
7:41 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
8:24 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Lara on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:31 a.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Fifth Street in Pendleton.
1:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
1:20 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South First Place in Hermiston.
1:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Broad Street in Weston.
2:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on South First Street in Hermiston.
4:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Shadeview RV Park on Southwest 27th Street in Pendleton.
8:40 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
11:08 p.m. — A theft was reported on Steagall Road and Washington Lane in Irrigon.
11:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
12:18 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Chinn Apartments on Northeast Townsend Road in Hermiston.
4:51 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Elzora Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:31 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 11th Street in Pendleton.
10:05 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Kelli Boulevard in Hermiston.
5:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported fight on Lorraine Avenue and Malcolm Street in Hermiston.
6:17 p.m. — Pendleton police issued a warning for a fight reported at Taco Bell on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:11 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest 18th Street in Pendleton.
8:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
12:29 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Anvidon Street in Pendleton.
2:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Southgate Sinclair & Foodmart on Southgate in Pendleton.
11:26 p.m. — A stereo box was reported stolen from a vehicle while parked on Raspberry Loop in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Cesar Xavier Galvan, 26, on five charges, including one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brent Allen Hays, 20, on two charges, including one misdemeanor count of domestic violence aggravated assault.
•The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested Levi Westley Albert Fine, 25, on four charges, including one felony count of second-degree burglary.
