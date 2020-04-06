FRIDAY
9:21 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
1:41 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Mission Road in Pendleton.
2:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at B & M Manufacture Home Court on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
7:05 p.m. — A fight was reported on West Fulton Avenue in Hermiston.
8:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a rental property on Southeast Ninth Drive in Pendleton.
11:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Umatilla Marina RV Park on Quincy Avenue in Umatilla.
SATURDAY
1:51 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Fulton Avenue in Hermiston.
5:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:51 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Ferndale Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:33 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
7:47 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
11:02 a.m. — A burglary was reported on East Main Street in Athena.
11:34 a.m. — A theft was reported on Apricot Lane in Umatilla.
1:53 p.m. — A fight was reported on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston.
3:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Tucker Avenue in Umatilla.
7:21 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Ballou Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:51 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Division Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Lance Scott Roark, 27, on two charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicant (cannabis and controlled substances).
Saturday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Kurt Ray Lewis, 38, on three charges, including one felony count of strangulation.
