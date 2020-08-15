FRIDAY
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Brian Scott Straub, 30, on six charges, including one felony count each of first-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Mack Diele Ramos Velazquez, 29, on five charges, including one count of felony fourth-degree assault.
