FRIDAY
1:27 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
12:03 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast Eighth Street in Pendleton.
12:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
1:39 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
1:52 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Prindle Loop Road in Hermiston.
7:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
SATURDAY
5:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
8:34 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Krome Transportation on Stanfield Avenue in Stanfield.
9:01 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on I-84 East in Boardman.
9:34 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
10:37 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Sixth Street in Pendleton.
11:19 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
11:31 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Third Street in Hermiston.
11:38 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Third Street in Umatilla.
11:52 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
9:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Columbia Crest Apartments on Second Street in Umatilla.
SUNDAY
7:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Motel 6 on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
8:16 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
3:05 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
6:53 p.m. — Police investigated a reported death at Sunridge Adult Care II on Southwest Olson Avenue in Pendleton.
8:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Washington Street in Athena.
MONDAY
12:23 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
4:50 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Eastside Connect and Northeast Eighth Street in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carly Nielsen, 36, on two felony counts, including one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of the attempted unlawful use of a weapon.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Spring Louise Hartinger, 48, on 76 counts of felony computer crime, five misdemeanor counts of second-degree forgery, and one count of second-degree theft, amounting to a total bail of $790,000.
