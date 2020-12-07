FRIDAY
10:59 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on the intersection of Lewis Street and Fir Court in Umatilla.
SATURDAY
10:53 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
11:47 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at East Washington Street in Athena.
12:46 a.m. — Police engaged in a search and rescue at McKay Reservoir on Southwest Douglas Drive in Pendleton.
4:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 18th Street in Pendleton.
5:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the intersection of Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
11:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Raymond Street in Umatilla.
MONDAY
1:17 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
2:50 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Oregon State Police arrested Dustin William Raines, 28, on one count of reckless driving, one count of possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance and two prior convictions of possessing a controlled substance.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrest Tina Rene’e Phillips, 49, on one misdemeanor count of menacing (simple assault) and one felony count of the unlawful use of a weapon.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Michael Francisco Garza, 30, on eight counts, including two felony counts of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement, and one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Christopher Butler, 25, on one felony count of second-degree assault.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Nelson Chas John, 49, on 11 misdemeanor counts, including one count of menacing, one count of domestic abuse, and nine counts of violating a restraining order.
•Pendleton police arrested Robert S. Smith, 75, of Pendleton, and Javier O. Fernandez, 39, of Los Angeles, Calif., in separate incidents of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
