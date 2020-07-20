FRIDAY
8:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Umatilla Marina RV Park on Quincy Avenue in Umatilla.
10:06 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Trolley Lane in Milton-Freewater.
3:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Cascade Specialties on Rail Loop Drive in Boardman.
3:53 p.m. — An assault was reported on East Washington Street in Athena.
9:20 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Hat Rock Campground on Hat Rock Road in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
8:06 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pillars Motel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:38 p.m. — Four people were injured and transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, following a two-vehicle crash on West Crockett Road and Highway 11.
2:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Irrigon Skate Park on Northeast Main Street in Irrigon.
4:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at McNary Beach on Beach Access Road in Umatilla.
SUNDAY
12:00 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on South Water Street in Weston.
12:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Riverview Mobile Court on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
7:43 a.m. — A theft was reported at Circle K and the Indian Hills Chevron on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
8:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Eastern Oregon Recovery Center on Southwest Hailey Avenue in Pendleton.
10:15 a.m. — A fight was reported at the Irrigon Shell Station on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
4:41 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on North Hunt Street and West Garfield Street in Athena.
6:54 p.m. — Police made an arrest while responding to a reported theft on Southwest 15th Street in Pendleton.
7:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Weber Lane in Milton-Freewater.
9:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street in Stanfield.
9:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on John Day Street in Umatilla.
10:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pillars Motel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Leathers Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Walter Vernon Higgins IV, 41, on seven charges, including one count of felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony second-degree burglary.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Shannon R. Kwong, 45, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Jose Javier Tadeo Rodriguez, 35, on four charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Anthony S. Acosta, 42, on three charges, including one count of attempted felony use of a weapon.
Sunday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Curtis Lee Thompson, 29, on two tribal charges, including one count of felony assault.
