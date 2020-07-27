FRIDAY
7:13 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Daisy Lane in Hermiston.
11:04 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Hailey Avenue and Southwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
12:07 p.m. — A theft was reported on Brace Road in Irrigon.
1:06 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Thomas Avenue in Pendleton.
5:58 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Southgate Sinclair & Foodmart on Southgate in Pendleton.
10:34 p.m. —A theft was reported at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
1:21 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Daytona Lane in Hermiston.
1:27 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Adams and Rothrock roads in Adams.
1:54 p.m. — A theft was reported at Travelodge on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
6:06 p.m. — A theft was reported at Sinclair on Westgate in Pendleton.
6:22 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Jack In The Box on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Southridge Apartments on Fifth Street in Umatilla.
SUNDAY
6:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Adams Road in Pendleton.
1:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Wood Avenue in Stanfield.
2:12 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
• The Oregon State Police arrested Jacques Edrie Craner, 53, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
• The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ethan Alan Pinkham, 36, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
