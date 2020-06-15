FRIDAY
12:10 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on El Monte Street in Umatilla.
7:51 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Spofford Station on Elliot Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Stillman Park on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
12:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Prairie Wood on Willamette Avenue and Klickitat Street in Umatilla.
1:51 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Skyline Road in Weston.
5:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Mountain View Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
5:19 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Northwest Second Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
9:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Byers Place and Southeast 18th Street in Pendleton.
9:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Sunset Drive in Hermiston.
9:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Hartley Avenue in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
12:10 a.m. — An assault was reported on East Main Street in Ione.
2:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:09 a.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast Eighth Street in Pendleton.
9:12 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
6:36 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made at Wendy's on Southgate in Pendleton.
8:21 p.m. — An assault was reported at a rental property on Southeast Ninth Street in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
12:12 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:41 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Mentzer & Elliot Chain Saw Sales & Service on Northeast Elm Street in Pilot Rock.
10:59 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
11:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
2:49 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Theater Lane in Hermiston.
4:39 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast Seventh Street in Pendleton.
7:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Wood Avenue in Stanfield.
7:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest Seventh Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Izaak William Johnson. 44, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Sunday
•The Pilot Rock Police Department arrested Tyson Mark Elliot, 33, on three charges, including one count of felony second-degree burglary.
Monday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Nathan Lee Nez, 23, on one tribal count of domestic abuse.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Colton Kee Nez, 31, on one tribal count of domestic abuse.
