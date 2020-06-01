FRIDAY
2:21 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:51 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Cherry Lane in Hermiston.
10:44 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
1:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a rental property on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
5:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Oxbow Trail No. 2 near West Elm Avenue and Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:40 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
6:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Sunshine Lane in Hermiston.
6:29 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Northeast Nursery Lane in Pendleton.
10:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
10:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Locust Street in Stanfield.
10:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Warehouse Beach on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
SATURDAY
8:55 a.m. — A theft was reported on Gerking Flat Road and Highway 334 in Athena.
11:01 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Meacham Lake Lane and Bushnell Lane in Meacham.
11:15 a.m. — A report of shots fired was made at the Morrow County Sheriff's Office Gun Range on Rippee Road in Boardman.
1:19 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from Northeast Third Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
4:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Lewis and Clark Drive and Rail Loop Drive in Boardman.
9:37 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Southeast Ninth Street and Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
9:41 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Southeast Fourth Street in Pendleton.
9:54 p.m. — An assault was reported on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
10:36 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Ridge Crest Lane in Boardman.
11:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Ladow Avenue in Pendleton.
11:48 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made at Blue Mountain Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
8:59 a.m. — A fight was reported on Southwest Sage Drive in Hermiston.
12:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:58 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Outwest Motel on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
8:57 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Shadeview RV park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Daniel Edward Charles Red Elk, 32, on seven charges, including one felony count of assault, one tribal count of domestic abuse, and two tribal counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Sunday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jennifer George, 34, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
