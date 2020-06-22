FRIDAY
1:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 17th Street in Hermiston.
3:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Wilshire Avenue in Hermiston.
8:43 p,m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Willow Lane in Milton-Freewater.
SATURDAY
1:18 a.m. — Policer responded to a reported fight on East Main Street in Hermiston.
4:58 a.m. — A theft was reported on Northeast 37th Street in Pendleton.
10:13 a.m. — A theft was reported on Moens Road in Adams.
11:30 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bensel Road in Hermiston.
2:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Willow Street in Heppner.
2:58 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Pendleton Tire Factory on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
7:30 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southshore Drive in Umatilla.
10:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Harrison Park on West Madrona Avenue and Northwest 13th Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
8:54 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
9:17 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Fork Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:35 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North Mill Street in Ukiah.
10:24 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Columbia Boulevard in Umatilla.
10:37 a.m. — Police made an arrest for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Real Garage on Old Dufur Lane in Milton-Freewater.
12:49 p.m. — A theft was reported at Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
1:14 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:53 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:21 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Simplot Growers on Jones Scott Road in Umatilla.
5:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Main Street in Pilot Rock.
6:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Shadeview RV Park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
6:53 p.m. — Someone reported their car window was broken through and a speaker stolen from inside on North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
8:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Eighth Place in Hermiston.
8:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at South Hills Apartments on Northwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
10:41 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary on Watts Road in Weston.
11:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
{p class=”headline”}•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Gene Ray Ball, 34, on four charges, including felony first-degree burglary and felony conspiracy.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Brandt Martin Littrell, 41, on two charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Robyn Lynn Stratton, 39, on one charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Rebecca Hodges, 46, on three charges, including one felony count of supplying contraband.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crystal Mendoza, 30, one two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Saturday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Stephen Richard Gipson, 75, on one felony charge of driving with a suspended license.
Sunday
•The Oregon State Police arrested a 16-year-old from Idaho on two charges, including one count of DUII (cannabis).
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Felix Mendoza, 51, on four charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.