FRIDAY
8:07 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Nash Contracting on Homestead Lane in Boardman.
12:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jefferson Street in Athena.
SATURDAY
9:07 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Main Street in Echo.
9:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Cherry Street in Pilot Rock.
10:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the intersection of West Walls Road and North Ott Road in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
8:59 a.m. — A reported burglary occurred on North Water Street in Weston.
6:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Yakima Street in Umatilla.
8:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stiller Lane in Milton-Freewater.
9:29 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Fifth Street in Athena.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Tyler Joe Stone, 33, on eight counts, including felony counts of first-degree theft of a firearm, possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and violating parole, and misdemeanor counts of attempting to elude or flee law enforcement, reckless driving and failing to appear in court.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Silvino Mata Abarca, 31, on three felony counts, including first-degree aggravated theft of more than $10,000, theft by receiving and criminal conspiracy.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Amos Mitchell Burton, 31, on five counts, including felony counts of the unlawful use of a weapon and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
