FRIDAY
8:41 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported to the Umatilla Police Department.
1:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bobwhite Avenue in Umatilla.
1:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:16 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Day Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:51 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at a rental property on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:52 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office cited and released someone who was reported as a drunken driver on Diagonal Boulevard and Ott Road in Hermiston.
9:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Northwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
11:59 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at the Mountain View Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
5:01 a.m. — A car wash was burglarized on Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
8:32 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:57 a.m. — A theft was reported at Castillo De Feliciana on Telephone Pole Road in Milton-Freewater.
1:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:52 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Standard Avenue in Hermiston.
5:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
8:42 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Vesper Street in Helix.
9:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
1:52 p.m. — Police were called for a woman who reportedly had methamphetamine and heroin on her and refused to leave the Centerville RV Park on West Sherman Street in Athena.
5:29 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cliff Street in Umatilla.
6:25 p.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance occurred on East Columbia Lane in Hermiston.
7:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Issel Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Rochelle Ann Cox, 47, on five charges, including one count of felony theft over $1,000.
•Hermiston police arrested Jose Diaz Aguilar, 63, on five charges, including one count of felony attempt to elude the police and one count of felony possession of meth.
Saturday
•The Oregon State Police cited Shamike S. Hunter, 40, for driving 126 mph in a 70 mph speed zone and driving without a license on Interstate 84 near milepost 176 in Umatilla.
Sunday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Gage J.G. Angel, 19, on four charges, including felony second-degree burglary.
