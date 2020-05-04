FRIDAY
6:19 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Goodwin Lane in Pendleton.
6:32 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
8:03 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Albertsons on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:12 a.m. — A theft was reported on East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston.
7:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Third Street in Hermiston.
7:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Tri-Harbor Apartments on Kilckitat Street in Umatilla.
10:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Marshall Avenue in Pendleton.
10:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Main Street in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
7:09 a.m. — A burglary was reported at True Holding Property on Southeast Sixth Street in Pendleton.
2:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Alpine Drive in Hermiston.
2:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Lindell Lane in Pendleton.
3:56 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Eastern Oregon Machine on Oldfield Street in Hermiston.
5:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 22nd Street in Pendleton.
5:23 p.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:54 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Sagebrush Road in Hermiston.
9:35 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Wenatchee Street in Umatilla.
11:47 p.m. — A robbery was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
12:53 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
5:52 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Goodwin Place in Pendleton.
7:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at South Hills Apartment on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
3:20: p.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:26 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an attempted theft on Rio Senda Drive in Umatilla.
4:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Bensel Road and Bowdin Lane in Hermiston.
6:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft of services on South Water Street in Weston.
9:44 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Highway 395 North and North Power City Road in Umatilla.
11:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Beech Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Vicente Muniz Gonzalez, 25, on two charges, including felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm.
•The Wasco County Sheriff's Office arrested Evan Allen Mock, 25, on three charges, including felony second-degree burglary and felony aggravated theft of a bicycle.
Sunday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Robert Dennis Calvert, 33, on three charges, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
