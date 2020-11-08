FRIDAY
7:03 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:13 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
10:17 a.m. — A theft was reported at Nash Contracting on Homestead Lane in Boardman.
1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
2:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Denny’s on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
3:11 p.m. — A theft was reported at D & B Supply on Southgate in Pendleton.
3:16 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:21 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
9:56 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
2:32 a.m. — A man reported he was assaulted on Bombing Range Road and Homestead Lane in Boardman.
3:55 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
6:19 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly drove off without paying for over $40 of gas at a station on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:26 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Horizon Project on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
9:54 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northeast Misty Drive in Hermiston.
10:27 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at J&D’s Mini Mart on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
10:34 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Porter Court in Hermiston.
12:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
1:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
7:42 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Rugged Country Lodge on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Malcolm Street in Hermiston.
11:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Fourth Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
1:33 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Cherry Avenue in Hermiston.
4:42 a.m. — Lexington fire responded to the report of a chicken coop on fire on North D Street in Lexington.
9:02 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
12:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Woodrow Street in Milton-Freewater.
12:56 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
1:22 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
8:23 p.m. — Tools were reported stolen from Northeast 11th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
8:37 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Waid Street and East Main Street in Ukiah.
8:46 p.m. — Police cited and released a suspect in an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested George Brian Masonheimer, 52, on four charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Saturday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Chyanne Montee, 18, on four charges, including three counts of felony mail theft.
Sunday
•The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Mota, 50, on five charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
Monday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Carrisa Anne Close, 28, on three charges, including one tribal count of domestic abuse and two felony tribal counts of assault.
