FRIDAY
6:53 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest First Street in Pendleton.
8:05 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
9:11 a.m. — A theft was reported on Sand Hollow Road in Heppner.
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a travel trailer being stolen from Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
1:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
2:27 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:05 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Idaho Avenue in Irrigon.
6:50 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Buffalo Lane in Hermiston.
7:39 p.m. — An assault was reported at Virgil's at Cimmiyotti's on South Main Street in Pendleton.
8:36 p.m. — Police made an arrest for an alleged theft reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast North Street Hermiston.
SATURDAY
3:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
10:40 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
1:57 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Byers Avenue and Southeast First Street in Pendleton.
2:24 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Ranch and Home on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
2:32 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South First Place in Hermiston.
8:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Brower Lane in Pendleton.
9:22 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
3:21 a.m. — An assault was reported at Stone Properties on South Main Street in Pendleton.
3:32 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Umatilla Inn on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:16 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge on Riverview Lane in Irrigon.
11:43 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
12:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
1:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Powerline Road in Hermiston.
3:11 p.m. — A theft was reported on Eighth Street in Umatilla.
4:02 p.m. — Police made an arrest for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Riverview Drive in Pendleton.
8:29 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Clarence Delgardo King, 50, on two charges, including one felony count of second-degree assault domestic violence.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Eliot Justice Gottfriedson, 24, on three charges, including one felony tribal count each of theft and possession of burglary tools.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Ezra Taylor Niord, 25, on four charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Sunday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Diane Rochelle Berecz, 47, on four charges, including felony first-degree arson and two counts of felony assault of a public safety officer.
