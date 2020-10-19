FRIDAY
7:16 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Seventh Street in Pendleton.
8:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:16 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
11:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
11:55 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
12:18 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston.
1:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:27 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Linmar Apartments on Southeast Second Street in Pendleton.
7:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street in Weston.
SATURDAY
1:53 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
8:05 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
9:39 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
10:44 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Ott Road in Hermiston.
2:35 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
3:14 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
6:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Byers Place in Pendleton.
9:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Eucalyptus Drive in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
12:14 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
5:53 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Northwest 12th Street in Hermiston.
9:49 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
10:11 a.m. — A dirt bike was reported stolen from Evans Street in Milton-Freewater.
12:08 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Northeast Second Street in Pendleton.
12:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Seventh Street and K Street in Umatilla.
12:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Village on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton.
12:49 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Carolina Road in Umatilla.
1:23 p.m. — Police cited and released a suspect for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:48 p.m. — An assault was reported at Whiskey Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
4:36 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
4:55 p.m. — Police issued a warning after responding to the report of a fight on Northwest 12th Street in Hermiston.
7:36 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest Seventh Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Baustun Alan Burgin, 20, on five charges, including one count of felony identity theft and one count of felony first-degree theft.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Joseph Higheagle Jr., 33, on five charges, including one tribal count of dangerous drugs and one tribal count of criminal activity in drugs.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Tyler Duane Winterton, 30, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of oxycodone.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Zavyan Daniel Andrade, 21, on two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Christofer Josue Lopez Vasquez, 26, on five charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Jennifer Elizabeth Quick, 41, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Saturday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Dillon Scott Carter, 23, on six charges, including one count of felony possession of meth and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Sunday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Samantha Daun Irwin, 25, on three charges, including one felony count of supplying contraband and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Monte Shalean McGuire, 34, on five charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Jerry Calvin Kendall, 34, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol and controlled substances).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.