FRIDAY
8:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Leathers Road in Hermiston.
9:02 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South First Street in Hermiston.
9:25 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce on South Main Street in Pendleton.
11:43 a.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
12:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
1:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Noble Road and Highway 207 in Hermiston.
7:56 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:57 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at All Gussied Up on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:28 p.m. — A fight was reported on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
10:06 p.m. — Three people were transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton with injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 11. The driver had a blood alcohol content level of 0.06%.
SATURDAY
1:05 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
3:17 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Hunt Street in Athena.
5:18 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Port View Apartments on Columbia Avenue North in Boardman.
1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest 28th Street in Pendleton.
3:36 p.m. — A theft was reported at Salvation Army Thrift Store on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:37 p.m. — Police cited and released a suspect for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:13 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper attempted to stop a dark green Ford Ranger at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton, when the vehicle refused to stop and lost pursuit of the police on Lee Street.
10:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Willow Court in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
12:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Railroad Street in Weston.
10:58 a.m. — A theft was reported at Dairy Queen on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:37 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Columbia Boulevard in Umatilla.
12:51 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
1:08 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
2:03 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Yakima Street in Umatilla.
5:12 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
6:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
8:41 p.m. — A theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
11:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Dean Avenue in Umatilla.
1:28 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Main Street in Meacham.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Oregon State Police cited and released a 17-year-old male from Hermiston for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) after responding to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 730.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Keri Lee Gregerson, 43, on one charge of DUII.
Saturday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Devontea Lamont Wright, 25, on five charges, including one felony count each of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
•The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office arrested Gerritt James Johnson, 28, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
