FRIDAY
6:33 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
7:10 a.m. — A theft was reported on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
8:27 a.m. — A chain saw was reported stolen from Fry's True Value on South Main Street in Milton-Freewter.
9:11 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Wells Station Road in Echo.
11:37 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
1:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 37th Street and Southgate Place in Pendleton.
2:40 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Douglas Drive in Pendleton.
3:06 p.m. — A theft was reported on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
4:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Third Place in Pendleton.
6:56 p.m. — Police made an arrest for a reported theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:46 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at Umatilla Self Storage on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
7:46 p.m. — A theft was reported on Sagebrush Road in Hermiston.
10:06 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 335 but couldn't locate the driver, who was reported walking toward Highway 11 with blood on the forehead.
SATURDAY
8:18 a.m. — A theft was reported on Hood Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:19 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
10:39 a.m. — A theft was reported at Northwest Autohub LLC on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:53 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
1:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Main Street in Hermiston.
6:07 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Round-Up Grounds on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Alpine Drive in Hermiston.
8:46 p.m. — A theft was reported at Best Western on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
11:53 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
4:52 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Quince Avenue in Hermiston.
9:13 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
12:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston.
2:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West Gettman Road in Hermiston.
2:33 pm. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Cottonwood Bend Road in Hermiston.
3:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Sixth Place in Hermiston.
6:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
10:19 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Yellow Jacket Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Joel Daniel Simpson, 58, on two charges, including one tribal count of domestic abuse.
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Anthony Robert Jones, 43, on five charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.