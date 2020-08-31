FRIDAY
1:07 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Northwest Third Street in Hermiston.
1:11 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
8:15 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Madrona Avenue in Hermiston.
8:41 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Pendleton Senior Center on Southwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
1:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Overlook Street in Pendleton.
3:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Round Up Vacuum on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
3:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at J&d’s Mini Mart on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
4:02 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a wallet being stolen from a vehicle at Short Stop No. 1 on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
4:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northeast Second Street and East Main Street in Hermiston.
6:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Birch Creek Construction on Birch Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:55 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:59 p.m. — A man reported that three males stole his phone and wallet at Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store on Tower Road in Boardman. After confronting the males, the man reported they returned all his items and cash except for $100.
SATURDAY
9:14 a.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Gale Street in Heppner.
2:03 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 204 in Weston.
4:10 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:39 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:42 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
4:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Family Dental on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Madrona Avenue in Hermiston.
5:04 p.m. — An assault was reported on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater.
6:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Aura Avenue and Northwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
7:50 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bode Lane in Hermiston.
9:28 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
8:45 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on West Eighth Road in Irrigon.
9:19 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Pheasant Ridge Street in Umatilla.
9:36 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
10:02 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
10:15 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
11:50 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on Southwest Tony Drive and West Joseph Avenue in Hermiston.
3:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Olson Road in Boardman.
3:45 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Blue Mountain Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
6:54 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:59 p.m. — The unauthorized use a of motor vehicle was reported on Baguette Lane in Milton-Freewater.
7:25 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
8:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Steve’s Mobile Lockshop on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
8:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock.
9:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Riverview Drive in Pendleton.
9:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest 14th Street in Pendleton.
10:44 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on North First Street in Hermiston.
MONDAY
12:30 a.m. — An assault was reported on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Alan Edward Reeves, 54, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Klarissa E. Wellman, 30, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
Monday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Charles Scott Ronald G. Chapel, 27, on four charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
