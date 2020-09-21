FRIDAY
7:00 a.m. — A theft was reported on Campbell Road and Mcrae Road in Pendleton.
7:44 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Lage on Stateline Road in Milton-Freewater.
12:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Rollins Lane in Hermiston.
2:39 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East College Street in Athena.
3:59 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at Pendleton City Hall on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
4:38 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Madison Farms on Madison Road in Echo.
4:38 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Dunne Street in Stanfield.
6:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at J&d’s Mini Mart on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
7:20 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Steagall Road in Irrigon.
8:13 p.m. — A burglary was reported on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
SATURDAY
12:22 a.m. — A theft was reported on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
2:51 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Southwest Olson Avenue in Pendleton.
6:41 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Pilot on South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
10:12 a.m. — A burglary was reported on East Loop Road in Hermiston.
12:41 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northeast Fourth Street in Pilot Rock.
3:37 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
3:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Big Smoke on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
4:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Camp Lane in Weston.
8:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 11th Street and Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
9:43 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Hawkins Interior Services on Minnehaha Road in Hermiston.
11:00 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Seventh Street in Umatilla.
4:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Heather Drive in Stanfield.
4:18 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Washington Lane in Irrigon.
MONDAY
3:33 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Douglas Street in Pilot Rock.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
The Oregon State Police arrested Darrell Frederick Merritt, 36, on five charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Lee Swope, 39, on three charges, including one count of felony first-degree theft.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger William Shipley, 53, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
Saturday
The Stanfield Police Department arrested David Ray Arnold, 38, on 10 charges, including one count of felony attempt to flee police and one count of felony possession of meth.
