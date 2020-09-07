FRIDAY
12:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Third Street in Hermiston.
3:42 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Fourth Street in Irrigon.
7:53 p.m. — The Irrigon Rural Fire Department responded to and extinguished an agricultural fire on Crooked Road and Depot Lane in Irrigon.
10:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Linden Way in Heppner.
SATURDAY
11:06 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Sandpiper Apartments on Main Street in Boardman.
SUNDAY
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:30 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a burglary on Southwest Amber Court in Hermiston.
7:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobbi Jo Fleetwood, 28, on six charges, including two counts of felony attempt to commit a crime.
Saturday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Sydney Nicole Riddle, 26, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Thomas James Van Pelt, 46, on six charges, including one count of felony assault of a public safety officer.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Cecil Wesley Tias, 49, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Milton-Freewater police Department arrested Joel Torres, 31, on six charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
Sunday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Juan Chavez Domingo, 20, on four charges, including one count each for felony possession and delivery of meth.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Santiago Alonzo Lopez, 23, on six charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
