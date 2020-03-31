MONDAY
6:07 a.m. — A man was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Hospital in Hermiston after suffering a head injury in a single-vehicle rollover crash at exit 157 for Three Mile Canyon Road on Interstate 84 near Boardman.
7:41 a.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
9:13 a.m. — Medications were reported stolen from a residence on the 900 block of Evans Street in Milton-Freewater.
11:42 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Second Street in Pilot Rock.
1:51 p.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest for a theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
3:15 p.m. — A food stamps card was reported stolen from East Beech Avenue in Hermiston.
5:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at a rental property on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
10:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Centerville RV Park on West Sherman Street in Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.