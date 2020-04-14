MONDAY
7:51 a.m. — A theft was reported on Highway 37 in Pendleton.
8:07 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Seventh Street and H Street in Umatilla.
9:10 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
9:59 a.m. — A theft was reported on Taylor Lane in Pendleton.
10:23 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Sixth Street in Pendleton.
10:57 a.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance occurred at at Rugged Country Lodge on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
1:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres Mobile Park on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:20 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a residential construction site on Elzora Street in Milton-Freewater.
2:39 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest 12th Street in Hermiston.
3:00 p.m. — Keys were reported stolen from a vehicle on Powell Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
8:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Juniper Court in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Henry Manning, 54, on one felony charge of strangulation.
