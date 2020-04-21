MONDAY
8:49 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
9:04 a.m. — A theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
9:04 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunken driver on North Fork Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
TUESDAY
2:07 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Milton Stateline Adventist School on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Jesse Renee Martin, 27, on two charges, including one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault.
