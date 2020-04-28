MONDAY
1:40 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston.
7:24 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Hermiston Rock Products on Country Line Road in Hermiston.
9:42 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
1:35 p.m. — A utility trailer with a flat tire was reported stolen from the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 84 near mile post 165 in Morrow County.
2:04 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Seventh Street in Pendleton.
5:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Alysa Ann Minthorn, 24, on seven charges, including two tribal felony counts for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Anneliese Hasty, 43, on four charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), one count of reckless driving and another of recklessly endangering another person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.