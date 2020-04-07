MONDAY
6:05 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Northeast Third Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
10:15 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Stateline Adventist Church on Stateline Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:49 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Yoakum Road in Pendleton.
1:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Beech Avenue in Hermiston.
2:49 p.m. — A theft was reported on Lind Road in Umatilla.
3:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Lamplighter on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
5:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a stolen firearm on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
5:51 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for theft on Southwest 19th Street in Pendleton.
6:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Sloan Street in Stanfield.
9:29 p.m. — A report was made of a vehicle being stolen sometime in the past eight months from the 100 block of Southwest Seventh Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
10:15 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Walla Walla Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Robert Allen Broyles, 34, on three charges, including one felony count of second-degree burglary.
