MONDAY
7:05 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
7:30 a.m. — A theft was reported from R & K Garage Doors on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
9:05 a.m. — Graffiti was located at Umatilla County Credit Union on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
11:087 a.m. — A theft was reported at the South Hills Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
11:43 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Highway 204 in Weston.
11:49 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Oregon Trail Mini Storage on Highway 395 in Hermiston.
12:08 p.m. — An assault was reported at Pendleton High School on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
12:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
1:14 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Indian Hills Chevron on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
2:31 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Southeast Third Drive in Pendleton.
3:41 p.m. — A theft was reported from the Riverview Mobile Home Estates on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
3:45 p.m. — A theft was reported from Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:02 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Moyer Lane in Hermiston.
9:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of three men fighting outside of the Port View Apartments on Northeast Columbia Avenue in Boardman.
9:15 p.m. — A camera was reported stolen from the Red Tea Garden on North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested George Lowell Ruby, 67, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Pendleton police arrested Jeremy Paul Beske, 45, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.