MONDAY
1:34 a.m. — Police responded to a fight on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:43 a.m. — Easterday Farms on Homestead Lane in Boardman reported gas was stolen from its pumps.
8:26 a.m. — Graffiti was located on the 500 block of South Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
8:33 a.m. — Graffiti was located on the 300 block of South Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:56 a.m. — Graffiti was located on the 200 block of North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
1:21 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Southwest 16th Place in Hermiston.
2:57 p.m. — A man reported someone broke into a job site on Homestead Lane and Bombing Range Road in Boardman and stole straps, a motion sensor light, and attempted to take a generator and hot wire a dump truck at the scene. The truck was vandalized in the attempted theft.
4:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Normal Street in Weston.
6:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Roosevelt Avenue in Stanfield.
9:23 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Whiteman Road and Spofford Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Dustin Glenn Baker, 24, on one felony count of unlawful possession of heroin.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Thomas Kaehler, 70, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Tuesday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Charlie Skylar Howard, 29, on two charges, including one felony count of DUII.
