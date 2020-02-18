FRIDAY
1:12 a.m. — A reported drunken driver was cited and release at Southeast 11th Street and Southeast Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
6:24 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Decorative Concrete Systems on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
11:04 a.m. — A theft was reported at Diaz Honey Farm on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:54 a.m. — A theft was reported at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
2:12 p.m. — A theft was reported at Horizon on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:59 p.m. — A woman reported she was told there were three dogs eating her pregnant goat at her residence on Oro Street in Adams. She advised police that she was traveling from Pendleton and if she arrived with the dogs still there she’d shoot them.
3:55 p.m. — A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
3:29 a.m. — A burglary occurred on East Wood Avenue in Stanfield.
7:36 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen from Southeast 18th Street in Pendleton.
10:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
12:08 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Ellis Avenue in Pendleton.
2:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Third Street in Hermiston.
2:29 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
4:29 p.m. — A burglary occurred at Brett Leake Ranch on Vansycle Road in Helix.
9:24 p.m. — A theft was reported from Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:17 p.m. — A burglary occurred at Rhodes Store on East Main Street in Ukiah.
11:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southeast Second Street in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
12:20 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Yakima Street in Umatilla.
11:15 a.m. — A theft was reported from Motel 6 on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
2:06 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Coppinger Lane in Echo.
3:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Carden Avenue and Northwest 14th Street in Pendleton.
4:23 p.m. — A theft was reported from Motel 6 on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
4:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
5:14 p.m. — A theft was reported from Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 204 in Weston.
9:21 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Butler Grade Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:19 p.m. — A theft was reported from Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast 35th Street in Pendleton.
MONDAY
12:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
12:57 p.m. — A man was cited and released for stealing a 12-pack of beer from a store on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
10:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
6:03 a.m. — A burglary occurred at Les Schwab on Southgate Place in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Brandi Cathern Garhart, 46, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
