MONDAY
7:58 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Stephens Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:16 a .m. — A Milton-Freewater woman was transported to St. Mary Medical Center and a Walla Walla, Washington, man was cited for negligent driving after being involved in a three-car crash on College Avenue in College Place, Washington. The other driver wasn’t injured in the collision.
9:35 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Alleluia Avenue in Hermiston.
11:06 a.m. — A burglary was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
11:21 a.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:35 a.m. — A theft was reported on Yellow Jacket Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:40 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Lincoln Avenue in Umatilla.
12:00 p.m. — A theft was reported on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
12:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cooney Lane in Hermiston.
3:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Second Street in Pilot Rock.
4:23 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released someone for a theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:57 p.m. — A theft was reported at Kind Leaf on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:52 p.m. — Police were unable to locate juveniles at the Irrigon Skate Park on Northeast Main Avenue who were reportedly smoking cigarettes and lighting off fireworks.
6:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Wayne Street in Stanfield.
8:21 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marco Antonio Garcia, 34, on three charges, including one count of felony theft of over $1,000.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Samantha Daun Irwin, 24, on four charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.