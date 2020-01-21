FRIDAY
5:48 a.m. — A burglary occurred on East Main Street in Hermiston.
12:58 p.m. — Police took a report of a theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
2:28 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunken driver on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
5:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Sunquist and Fruitvale roads in Milton-Freewater.
8:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Southridge Apartments on Fifth Street in Umatilla.
11:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
2:07 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired, but were unable to locate its source on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
3:15 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Larkin Court in Hermiston.
5:14 a.m. — An assault occurred on East Main Street in Hermiston.
9:41 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Broad Street in Weston.
1:08 p.m. — A theft was reported at Wayside Market on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
1:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Third Street in Hermiston.
1:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:33 p.m. — Police took a report of a theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
9:22 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:53 a.m. — A theft was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
1:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Sunland Avenue.
3:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Second Drive in Hermiston.
6:13 p.m. — A theft was reported at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
9:22 p.m. — An assault occurred on Southwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock.
MONDAY
8:28 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Laird Avenue in Hermiston.
5:10 p.m. — An assault occurred on East Main Street in Hermiston.
5:51 p.m. — A man reported his residence on Highway 74 in Lexington that was under construction was broken into and had appliances stolen from it.
9:22 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater.
