MONDAY
7:50 a.m. — A burglary occurred at Central Washington Asphalt on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:59 a.m. — A man on West Eighth Road in Irrigon reported that he's seen a white, "wire haired" cattle dog that may be a heeler and Australian shepherd mix at his residence the last two nights.
10:50 a.m. — Police responded to a report of child abuse/neglect at Ione Gooseberry Road in Ione.
10:52 a.m. — A theft was reported at East High Street in Athena for missing guns from a gun safe.
11:55 a.m. — A theft was reported at Vista Trailer Park on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
12:27 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at North First Street in Hermiston.
1:20 p.m. — A theft was reported at Indian Hills Apartment on Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
2:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
3:47 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Alexander Place in Pendleton.
4:04 p.m. — A theft was reported at Southeast Eighth Place in Hermiston.
5:19 p.m. — A theft was reported at Key Lock Office on Airport Road in Pendleton.
5:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Aspen Grove Lane in Hermiston.
7:16 p.m. — A man reported his RV was broken into on Washington Lane in Irrigon.
7:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report on Desert Road in Hermiston that two vehicles were stealing gas from a farm. The reporting party said the vehicles had been there before.
11:26 p.m. — Police were called about a drunk driver on Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Bill Wayne Snyder, 38, on five charges, including felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and felony unlawful possession of meth.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Derek Jay Shank, 32, on one count for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and another for felony unlawful possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.