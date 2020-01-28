MONDAY
9:40 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Parkview Apartments on Northwest Bailey Avenue in Pendleton.
9:55 a.m. — Graffiti was reported at Domestic Violence Services on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:02 p.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
3:18 p.m. — An assault occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
4:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
5:07 p.m. — A theft was reported on South First Street in Hermiston.
5:41 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a drunken driver reported at Rustic Truck Bar & Grill on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
6:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Mobil on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
7:39 p.m. — A woman reported her house was burglarized and clothes were stolen on Raspberry Loop in Milton-Freewater.
8:10 p.m. — A theft was reported at Blue Mountain Towing on Highway 11 in Pendleton.
8:29 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Beech Avenue in Hermiston.
9:28 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
12:07 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
5:37 a.m. — Police responded to a fight at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Gene Ray Ball, 33, on two charges, including felony unlawful possession of meth.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Adam Alexander Green, 21, on four charges, including unlawful possession of meth and assaulting a public safety officer, both felonies.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Gregory John Jr. Nagy, 48, on three charges, including supplying contraband and unlawful possession of meth, both felonies.
