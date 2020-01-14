MONDAY
9:00 a.m. — A theft was reported from over the weekend at Easterday Farms on Homestead Lane in Boardman.
9:39 a.m. — Police responded to a theft on Frontage Road in Hermiston.
10:07 a.m. — A theft was reported at Price Computer LLC on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
10:58 a.m. — A theft was reported on Snow Road and Echo Meadows in Echo.
2:48 p.m. — Police responded to a fight on Pleasant View Road in Irrigon when one man tried to move another man's vehicle with a tractor.
3:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Southwest Third Street in Pilot Rock.
4:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Hawkins Interior Services on Minnehana Road in Hermiston.
5:04 p.m. — A man reportedly drove away from Zip Zone II, 419 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, without paying for about $20 worth of gas.
6:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Kristen Drive in Irrigon.
10:48 p.m. — Police were called for a noise complaint at Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
11:18 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
