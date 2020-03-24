MONDAY
12:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
11:30 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was reported on Homestead Lane in Boardman.
12:11 p.m. — A woman reported her storage unit was broken into and a TV and clothes are missing from Kelli Boulevard in Hermiston.
1:07 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released someone for theft at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
1:10 p.m. — A theft was reported at Travelodge on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
3:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southgate in Pendleton.
4:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Klickitat Street in Umatilla.
4:27 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:16 p.m. — A man reported paperwork was stolen from his vehicle on the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
5:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Eighth Street in Umatilla.
6:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Main Street in Heppner.
8:44 p.m. — There was a report of shots fired on Northeast 33rd Place in Pendleton.
8:49 p.m. — A theft was reported at Crossroads on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
9:16 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Thur's Smoke Shop on Southeast 16th Street in Pendleton.
9:19 p.m. — Police responded to a fight on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
11:12 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Northeast Douglas Street in Pilot Rock.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
• The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Dora Christine Sigo, 34, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
